2508 Richard Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2508 Richard Court

2508 Richard Court · No Longer Available
Location

2508 Richard Court, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.Minimum 12 month lease. $40.00 application fee (all applicants over 18 years of age). Security Deposit due once approved (May vary with screening results). $200.00 pet fee. Resident pays all utilities. Renter's insurance required - more details provided after property is reserved. Please call today at 321-473-0160 and/or apply today at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Richard Court have any available units?
2508 Richard Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
Is 2508 Richard Court currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Richard Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Richard Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2508 Richard Court is pet friendly.
Does 2508 Richard Court offer parking?
No, 2508 Richard Court does not offer parking.
Does 2508 Richard Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 Richard Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Richard Court have a pool?
No, 2508 Richard Court does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Richard Court have accessible units?
No, 2508 Richard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Richard Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 Richard Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2508 Richard Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2508 Richard Court does not have units with air conditioning.
