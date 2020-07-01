All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

2388 LORRIE DR

2388 Lorrie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2388 Lorrie Drive, Lakeside, FL 32073

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Extremely clean BRICK 3/2 in GORGEOUS Oak tree covered Massey Villas subdivision off of Doctors Lake Dr! Beautiful FIREPLACE, Granite countertops. SS appliances, knockdown ceilings. Fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2388 LORRIE DR have any available units?
2388 LORRIE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 2388 LORRIE DR have?
Some of 2388 LORRIE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2388 LORRIE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2388 LORRIE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2388 LORRIE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2388 LORRIE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 2388 LORRIE DR offer parking?
No, 2388 LORRIE DR does not offer parking.
Does 2388 LORRIE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2388 LORRIE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2388 LORRIE DR have a pool?
No, 2388 LORRIE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2388 LORRIE DR have accessible units?
No, 2388 LORRIE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2388 LORRIE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2388 LORRIE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2388 LORRIE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2388 LORRIE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

