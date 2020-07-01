Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 2388 LORRIE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
2388 LORRIE DR
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2388 LORRIE DR
2388 Lorrie Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2388 Lorrie Drive, Lakeside, FL 32073
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Extremely clean BRICK 3/2 in GORGEOUS Oak tree covered Massey Villas subdivision off of Doctors Lake Dr! Beautiful FIREPLACE, Granite countertops. SS appliances, knockdown ceilings. Fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2388 LORRIE DR have any available units?
2388 LORRIE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeside, FL
.
What amenities does 2388 LORRIE DR have?
Some of 2388 LORRIE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2388 LORRIE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2388 LORRIE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2388 LORRIE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2388 LORRIE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeside
.
Does 2388 LORRIE DR offer parking?
No, 2388 LORRIE DR does not offer parking.
Does 2388 LORRIE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2388 LORRIE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2388 LORRIE DR have a pool?
No, 2388 LORRIE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2388 LORRIE DR have accessible units?
No, 2388 LORRIE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2388 LORRIE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2388 LORRIE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2388 LORRIE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2388 LORRIE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073
Similar Pages
Lakeside 2 Bedrooms
Lakeside Apartments with Gym
Lakeside Apartments with Parking
Lakeside Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lakeside Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FL
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
Villano Beach, FL
Butler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Kingsland, GA
Fruit Cove, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
St. Augustine Shores, FL
Sawgrass, FL
St. Augustine South, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida