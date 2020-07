Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This incredibly comfortable 3/2 updated well maintained ranch home is now available to rent. Imagine enjoying your morning coffee on your covered patio while your children chase the dog in the enormous fully fenced backyard featuring a regal old Sycamore with the time honored rope swing ready to go. This brick beauty comes equipped with a wonderful kitchen a second enclosed patio, a large family room and separate dining room. The best part about the enormous backyard is that the lawn maintenance is included in your rent! Schedule a showing today for this gem of a rental minutes to NAS JAX, Fleming Island, The Oak Leaf Town Center and so much more!