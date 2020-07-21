All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 1707 Sandy Hollow Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
1707 Sandy Hollow Loop
Last updated August 7 2019 at 1:32 AM

1707 Sandy Hollow Loop

1707 Sandy Hollow Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1707 Sandy Hollow Loop, Lakeside, FL 32068

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 8/15/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Sandy Hollow Loop have any available units?
1707 Sandy Hollow Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
Is 1707 Sandy Hollow Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Sandy Hollow Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Sandy Hollow Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Sandy Hollow Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Sandy Hollow Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Sandy Hollow Loop offers parking.
Does 1707 Sandy Hollow Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Sandy Hollow Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Sandy Hollow Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1707 Sandy Hollow Loop has a pool.
Does 1707 Sandy Hollow Loop have accessible units?
No, 1707 Sandy Hollow Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Sandy Hollow Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Sandy Hollow Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Sandy Hollow Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 Sandy Hollow Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Lakeside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakeside Apartments with Pools
Lakeside Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida