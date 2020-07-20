Rent Calculator
1645 LISA DAWN DR
1645 Lisa Dawn Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1645 Lisa Dawn Drive, Lakeside, FL 32068
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this adorable, well-maintained rental property in a nice neighborhood, being offered at a very generous price. Nice sized backyard, upgrades throughout the home. Move in ready. Call today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1645 LISA DAWN DR have any available units?
1645 LISA DAWN DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lakeside, FL
.
Is 1645 LISA DAWN DR currently offering any rent specials?
1645 LISA DAWN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 LISA DAWN DR pet-friendly?
No, 1645 LISA DAWN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeside
.
Does 1645 LISA DAWN DR offer parking?
No, 1645 LISA DAWN DR does not offer parking.
Does 1645 LISA DAWN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 LISA DAWN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 LISA DAWN DR have a pool?
No, 1645 LISA DAWN DR does not have a pool.
Does 1645 LISA DAWN DR have accessible units?
No, 1645 LISA DAWN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 LISA DAWN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1645 LISA DAWN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1645 LISA DAWN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1645 LISA DAWN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
