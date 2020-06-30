1606 Twin Oak Drive East

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1266130



An elegant rental home in Middleburg! Your next home includes:



--Parking

--Private backyard

--Renovated kitchen

--Dishwasher

--Microwave

--Fencing

--LVP Flooring

--New paint and upgraded features

--Dogs and cats allowed



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.