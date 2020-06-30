All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 1606 Twin Oak Drive East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
1606 Twin Oak Drive East
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:00 PM

1606 Twin Oak Drive East

1606 Twin Oak Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1606 Twin Oak Drive East, Lakeside, FL 32068

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1266130

An elegant rental home in Middleburg! Your next home includes:

--Parking
--Private backyard
--Renovated kitchen
--Dishwasher
--Microwave
--Fencing
--LVP Flooring
--New paint and upgraded features
--Dogs and cats allowed

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Twin Oak Drive East have any available units?
1606 Twin Oak Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 1606 Twin Oak Drive East have?
Some of 1606 Twin Oak Drive East's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Twin Oak Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Twin Oak Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Twin Oak Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Twin Oak Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Twin Oak Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Twin Oak Drive East offers parking.
Does 1606 Twin Oak Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Twin Oak Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Twin Oak Drive East have a pool?
No, 1606 Twin Oak Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Twin Oak Drive East have accessible units?
No, 1606 Twin Oak Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Twin Oak Drive East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Twin Oak Drive East has units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 Twin Oak Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1606 Twin Oak Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Lakeside 2 BedroomsLakeside Apartments with Gym
Lakeside Apartments with ParkingLakeside Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lakeside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida