All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 1516 Irishwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
1516 Irishwood Court
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

1516 Irishwood Court

1516 Irishwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1516 Irishwood Court, Lakeside, FL 32068

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,272 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5303240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Irishwood Court have any available units?
1516 Irishwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 1516 Irishwood Court have?
Some of 1516 Irishwood Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Irishwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Irishwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Irishwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Irishwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 1516 Irishwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Irishwood Court offers parking.
Does 1516 Irishwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Irishwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Irishwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1516 Irishwood Court has a pool.
Does 1516 Irishwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1516 Irishwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Irishwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Irishwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 Irishwood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1516 Irishwood Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Lakeside 2 BedroomsLakeside Apartments with Gym
Lakeside Apartments with ParkingLakeside Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lakeside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida