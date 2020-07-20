All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 1429 Pawnee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
1429 Pawnee Street
Last updated April 1 2019 at 7:18 PM

1429 Pawnee Street

1429 Pawnee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1429 Pawnee Street, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Pawnee Street have any available units?
1429 Pawnee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
Is 1429 Pawnee Street currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Pawnee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Pawnee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1429 Pawnee Street is pet friendly.
Does 1429 Pawnee Street offer parking?
No, 1429 Pawnee Street does not offer parking.
Does 1429 Pawnee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Pawnee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Pawnee Street have a pool?
No, 1429 Pawnee Street does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Pawnee Street have accessible units?
No, 1429 Pawnee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Pawnee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 Pawnee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 Pawnee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 Pawnee Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Lakeside 1 BedroomsLakeside 2 Bedrooms
Lakeside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakeside Apartments with Pools
Lakeside Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida