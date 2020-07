Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love this three bedroom two bathroom home, which is 1356 Sq ft. This home features split bedrooms, living/ dining room combo, breakfast bar, nice kitchen appliances, carpet in the living areas, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, large beautiful stone fireplace in the living room, two-car garage, and a large back yard overlooking a pond. Renter insurance required! No Section 8!