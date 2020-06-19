All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1213 SUMMERFIELD CT

1213 Summerfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Summerfield Court, Lakeside, FL 32073

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You CAN have it all. Enjoy the peace and quiet of country living and the convenience of city living. Beautiful 4BR Brick one story home nestled on a cul de sac in small charming, secluded & tranquil 35 home neighborhood in the Lakeside community right in the heart of Orange Park. Formal Dining Room with separate Living Room & Family Room. Hardwood Flooring in LR & DR, 18'' Ceramic Tile flooring in Foyer, Family Room & Kitchen, Brand new Carpet in BRs. Wood burning Fireplace w/Mantle. Palladium Windows. Split bedroom plan. Master Bath features Garden Tub & separate shower. Entertain your friends & family on 30' screened lanai with extra wood decking area on rear of home. Close to shopping, dining and great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT have any available units?
1213 SUMMERFIELD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT have?
Some of 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT currently offering any rent specials?
1213 SUMMERFIELD CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT pet-friendly?
No, 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT offer parking?
Yes, 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT does offer parking.
Does 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT have a pool?
No, 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT does not have a pool.
Does 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT have accessible units?
No, 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 SUMMERFIELD CT does not have units with air conditioning.
