1213 SUMMERFIELD CT

You CAN have it all. Enjoy the peace and quiet of country living and the convenience of city living. Beautiful 4BR Brick one story home nestled on a cul de sac in small charming, secluded & tranquil 35 home neighborhood in the Lakeside community right in the heart of Orange Park. Formal Dining Room with separate Living Room & Family Room. Hardwood Flooring in LR & DR, 18'' Ceramic Tile flooring in Foyer, Family Room & Kitchen, Brand new Carpet in BRs. Wood burning Fireplace w/Mantle. Palladium Windows. Split bedroom plan. Master Bath features Garden Tub & separate shower. Entertain your friends & family on 30' screened lanai with extra wood decking area on rear of home. Close to shopping, dining and great schools.