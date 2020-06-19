1213 SUMMERFIELD CT

Amenities
You CAN have it all. Enjoy the peace and quiet of country living and the convenience of city living. Beautiful 4BR Brick one story home nestled on a cul de sac in small charming, secluded & tranquil 35 home neighborhood in the Lakeside community right in the heart of Orange Park. Formal Dining Room with separate Living Room & Family Room. Hardwood Flooring in LR & DR, 18'' Ceramic Tile flooring in Foyer, Family Room & Kitchen, Brand new Carpet in BRs. Wood burning Fireplace w/Mantle. Palladium Windows. Split bedroom plan. Master Bath features Garden Tub & separate shower. Entertain your friends & family on 30' screened lanai with extra wood decking area on rear of home. Close to shopping, dining and great schools.