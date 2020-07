WillowBrooke Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland. This pet-friendly apartment community offers easy access to Lakeside Village shopping, renovated apartments with the features you are seeking, access to a private three-mile walking trail, a 24/7 fitness center, and a relaxing pool and sun deck. Schedule your private tour today and see all we have to offer. We can’t wait to welcome you and your family home!