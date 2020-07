The Paddock Club Lakeland.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center car wash area gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. The community is centrally located between Orlando and Tampa for an easy commute and ideally located with direct access to I-4. Lush trees and mature landscaping line the entrance and fill the property which consist of 35 acres of award winning landscape which includes 300 yr old Centurian Oak Trees providing a feel of rustic seclusion- a get away that you will call home. The community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes, 2 pools and ample amenities. The Retreat at Lakeland is undergoing a unique renovation to all interior and exterior portions of the community. The Retreat at Lakeland will be your new home away from home.