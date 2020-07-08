Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments green community internet access playground pool table volleyball court

Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home. Celebrate a tradition of excellence in renovation while experiencing exceptional service by our team of apartment professionals. Perfectly situated in a serene residential neighborhood as well as being convenient to a fantastic park, the colleges, dining, shopping, and entertainment. At Griffin Park has it all. Enjoy our inviting swimming pool and our lush landscaped grounds. A renter's paradise with luxurious living at an affordable price. Griffin Park is a jewel in the sun...Enhancing your expectations by exceeding ours! Come home to Griffin Park Apts., where we strive to offer all the comforts of home!