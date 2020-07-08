All apartments in Lakeland
Lakeland, FL
Griffin Park
Griffin Park

1013 Griffin Rd · (863) 532-7354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1013 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL 33805
Webster Park North

Price and availability

VERIFIED almost 2 years AGO

1 Bedroom

1 bed/1 bath-2

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

1 bed/1 bath-3

$835

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

1 bed/1 bath-1

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 bed/1 bath-1

$920

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

2 bed/2 bath-1

$980

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Griffin Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
green community
internet access
playground
pool table
volleyball court
Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home. Celebrate a tradition of excellence in renovation while experiencing exceptional service by our team of apartment professionals. Perfectly situated in a serene residential neighborhood as well as being convenient to a fantastic park, the colleges, dining, shopping, and entertainment. At Griffin Park has it all. Enjoy our inviting swimming pool and our lush landscaped grounds. A renter's paradise with luxurious living at an affordable price. Griffin Park is a jewel in the sun...Enhancing your expectations by exceeding ours! Come home to Griffin Park Apts., where we strive to offer all the comforts of home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (1 pets), $375 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Griffin Park have any available units?
Griffin Park offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $800 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $920. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does Griffin Park have?
Some of Griffin Park's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Griffin Park currently offering any rent specials?
Griffin Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Griffin Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Griffin Park is pet friendly.
Does Griffin Park offer parking?
Yes, Griffin Park offers parking.
Does Griffin Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Griffin Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Griffin Park have a pool?
Yes, Griffin Park has a pool.
Does Griffin Park have accessible units?
Yes, Griffin Park has accessible units.
Does Griffin Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Griffin Park has units with dishwashers.
