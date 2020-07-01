947 CASTLE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated 2BR, 1-1/2BA 1100SF townhouse with private front porch. Spacious and airy combination living room/dining room with sliders to your private front porch. Additional sliders lead to back patio with small garden area. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, S/S appliances, and granite counter tops. The adjacent utility room includes washer/dryer hook ups. Extra storage closet built in under stairs and a 1/2 bath on first floor. Two large bedrooms and a full bath are on the second level with additional closet space available. All new ceramic tile and laminate flooring throughout, new windows, and sliders with built in blinds. Additional storage closet off the back patio. Central a/c, off street parking spaces, centrally located between S Florida Ave and Harden Blvd and a short distance to Southwest Middle. Rent is $1150 and security deposit is $1200; move in total is $2350.00 plus $50/adult for the application fee. Unit will be ready for viewing and occupancy as of April 15th, 2020. Additional similar units also available 945 Castle Way and 939 Castle Way. PLEASE BEWARE, WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG'S LIST OR FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE.