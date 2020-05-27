919 East Orange Street - C

Amenities

Spacious two story, 2BR, 1-1/2BA townhouse style apartment with off street parking. Open concept living room, dining area, and kitchen with sliders to a small back patio. Laminate and ceramic tile flooring downstairs, carpeting upstairs. Interior utility closet with washer & dryer hook ups. Pet friendly with breed restrictions and owner approval. Centrally located, with easy access to Bartow Road and S Florida Ave. Rent is $975/month, security deposit is $1000, application fee is $50/adult. Call to schedule a private viewing.