Last updated March 7 2020 at 6:26 AM

919 East Orange Street - C

919 East Orange Street · No Longer Available
Location

919 East Orange Street, Lakeland, FL 33801
East Lake Morton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious two story, 2BR, 1-1/2BA townhouse style apartment with off street parking. Open concept living room, dining area, and kitchen with sliders to a small back patio. Laminate and ceramic tile flooring downstairs, carpeting upstairs. Interior utility closet with washer & dryer hook ups. Pet friendly with breed restrictions and owner approval. Centrally located, with easy access to Bartow Road and S Florida Ave. Rent is $975/month, security deposit is $1000, application fee is $50/adult. Call to schedule a private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

