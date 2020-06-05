All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:00 PM

917 CASTLE WAY

917 Castle Way · No Longer Available
Location

917 Castle Way, Lakeland, FL 33803
Southwest Lakeland

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1/2 duplex for rent. Located in the City of Lakeland, this is a great location with close access to Florida Ave and Lakeside Village. Inside laundry area. Title throughout. Water and grounds maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 CASTLE WAY have any available units?
917 CASTLE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 917 CASTLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
917 CASTLE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 CASTLE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 917 CASTLE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 917 CASTLE WAY offer parking?
No, 917 CASTLE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 917 CASTLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 CASTLE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 CASTLE WAY have a pool?
No, 917 CASTLE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 917 CASTLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 917 CASTLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 917 CASTLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 CASTLE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 917 CASTLE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 CASTLE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

