Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1/2 duplex for rent. Located in the City of Lakeland, this is a great location with close access to Florida Ave and Lakeside Village. Inside laundry area. Title throughout. Water and grounds maintenance included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 917 CASTLE WAY have any available units?
917 CASTLE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 917 CASTLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
917 CASTLE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.