Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

HUGE 2BR/1BA w/Washer Dryer Hookups! Ceramic Tile Floors & Fresh Paint Throughout! Central AC, Walk Friendly Near Memorial Blvd and All Bus Lines. - HUGE 2BR/1BA w/Washer Dryer Hookups! Ceramic Tile Floors & Fresh Paint Throughout! Central AC, Walk Friendly Near Memorial Blvd and All Bus Lines.

With Your Section 8 Voucher Can Get You Automatically APPROVED!!!



NO APPLICATION FEE!



Call NOW for a showing!



813-325-8413



(RLNE5703176)