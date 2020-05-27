Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 903 S NEW YORK AVENUE.
903 S NEW YORK AVENUE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM
903 S NEW YORK AVENUE
903 South New York Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
903 South New York Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803
Dixieland
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location & very nice remodeled studio. Near of downtown, restaurants, gas stations, banks, etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 903 S NEW YORK AVENUE have any available units?
903 S NEW YORK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
Is 903 S NEW YORK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
903 S NEW YORK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 S NEW YORK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 903 S NEW YORK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeland
.
Does 903 S NEW YORK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 903 S NEW YORK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 903 S NEW YORK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 S NEW YORK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 S NEW YORK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 903 S NEW YORK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 903 S NEW YORK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 903 S NEW YORK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 903 S NEW YORK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 S NEW YORK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 S NEW YORK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 S NEW YORK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
