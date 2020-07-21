830 W BEACON ROAD

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A beautiful and spacious first-floor unit that features one (1) Bedroom and one (1) Bathroom in the heart of Lakeland. This unit has been renovated with brand new kitchen cabinets, brand new granite countertop, cristal-mosaic backsplash, fresh paint, new light features thru-out and brand new Air conditioning. Bathrooms have been renovated as well with brand new cabinets and fresh paint. Conveniently located close to supermarkets like Walmart, Pharmacies, and Stores. Walking distance to the bus stop and parks among other great commodities that the area has to offer. Designated parking space for your unit.

There is easy access from the property to main roads like Harden Blvd, Bartow road and Polk Pkwy.

This unit is ready to move-in! Please call to make an appointment today, it won't last long.