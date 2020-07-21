All apartments in Lakeland
830 W BEACON ROAD
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:22 PM

830 W BEACON ROAD

830 West Beacon Road · No Longer Available
Location

830 West Beacon Road, Lakeland, FL 33803
Southwest Lakeland

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A beautiful and spacious first-floor unit that features one (1) Bedroom and one (1) Bathroom in the heart of Lakeland. This unit has been renovated with brand new kitchen cabinets, brand new granite countertop, cristal-mosaic backsplash, fresh paint, new light features thru-out and brand new Air conditioning. Bathrooms have been renovated as well with brand new cabinets and fresh paint. Conveniently located close to supermarkets like Walmart, Pharmacies, and Stores. Walking distance to the bus stop and parks among other great commodities that the area has to offer. Designated parking space for your unit.
There is easy access from the property to main roads like Harden Blvd, Bartow road and Polk Pkwy.
This unit is ready to move-in! Please call to make an appointment today, it won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 W BEACON ROAD have any available units?
830 W BEACON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 W BEACON ROAD have?
Some of 830 W BEACON ROAD's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 W BEACON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
830 W BEACON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 W BEACON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 830 W BEACON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 830 W BEACON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 830 W BEACON ROAD offers parking.
Does 830 W BEACON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 W BEACON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 W BEACON ROAD have a pool?
No, 830 W BEACON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 830 W BEACON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 830 W BEACON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 830 W BEACON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 W BEACON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
