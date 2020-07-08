All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:41 AM

819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1

819 North Lake Parker Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

819 North Lake Parker Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801
Shore Acres

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Commercial space available, flexible usage, air conditioned. Located in the Parker Plaza with hi visibility on busy thoroughfare. Off street parking available. Multi year lease option available and you can build to suit with approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 have any available units?
819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeland Apartments with GymsLakeland Apartments with Pools
Lakeland Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Lakeland

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus