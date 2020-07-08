819 North Lake Parker Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801 Shore Acres
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Commercial space available, flexible usage, air conditioned. Located in the Parker Plaza with hi visibility on busy thoroughfare. Off street parking available. Multi year lease option available and you can build to suit with approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 have any available units?
819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
819 North Lake Parker Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.