Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely renovated 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath townhouse in the heart of Lakleland. This property has tile and laminate floors throughout. This property has all new kitchens and bathrooms and will not disappoint. The pback porch ahs washer and dryer hook ups. This property is walking distance to downtown.