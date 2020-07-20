Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
724 Park Hill Avenue
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
724 Park Hill Avenue
724 Park Hill Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
724 Park Hill Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801
Lake Morton Historic District
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom - Single Family Home - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home with screened front porch is located in Downtown area just blocks from Florida Southern College. Sorry, but NO PETS.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3886158)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 724 Park Hill Avenue have any available units?
724 Park Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
Is 724 Park Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
724 Park Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Park Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 724 Park Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeland
.
Does 724 Park Hill Avenue offer parking?
No, 724 Park Hill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 724 Park Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Park Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Park Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 724 Park Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 724 Park Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 724 Park Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Park Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 Park Hill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 724 Park Hill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 724 Park Hill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
