All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 6543 Baikal Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
6543 Baikal Place
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:39 PM

6543 Baikal Place

6543 Baikal Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6543 Baikal Place, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
new construction
This new construction home in the Villages at Bridgewater has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! If this home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6543 Baikal Place have any available units?
6543 Baikal Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 6543 Baikal Place currently offering any rent specials?
6543 Baikal Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6543 Baikal Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6543 Baikal Place is pet friendly.
Does 6543 Baikal Place offer parking?
No, 6543 Baikal Place does not offer parking.
Does 6543 Baikal Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6543 Baikal Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6543 Baikal Place have a pool?
Yes, 6543 Baikal Place has a pool.
Does 6543 Baikal Place have accessible units?
No, 6543 Baikal Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6543 Baikal Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6543 Baikal Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6543 Baikal Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6543 Baikal Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus