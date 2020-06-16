All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:21 PM

6535 Baikal Place

6535 Baikal Place · (813) 676-3252
Location

6535 Baikal Place, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1678 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This brand new home is simply dreamy with all the features and the expansive space that it offers! Be prepared to be impressed with the stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and best of all the chance to be able to be the first one to call this house home. The spacious living room features a plenty of natural light that enhances the openness of the room. The open lay out flows directly to the kitchen, where you can prepare your favorite meals with stainless steel appliances. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. We look forward to hearing from you and for you to call this place located at Villages at Bridgewater, in Lakeland, your new home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6535 Baikal Place have any available units?
6535 Baikal Place has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 6535 Baikal Place currently offering any rent specials?
6535 Baikal Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 Baikal Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6535 Baikal Place is pet friendly.
Does 6535 Baikal Place offer parking?
No, 6535 Baikal Place does not offer parking.
Does 6535 Baikal Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6535 Baikal Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 Baikal Place have a pool?
No, 6535 Baikal Place does not have a pool.
Does 6535 Baikal Place have accessible units?
No, 6535 Baikal Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 Baikal Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6535 Baikal Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6535 Baikal Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6535 Baikal Place does not have units with air conditioning.
