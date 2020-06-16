All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

641 W. 6th St.

641 West 6th Street · (407) 999-6791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

641 West 6th Street, Lakeland, FL 33805
Paul A Diggs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 641 W. 6th St. · Avail. Jul 15

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
641 W. 6th St. Available 07/15/20 ***TAKE A LOOK*** AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN LAKELAND - ***TAKE A LOOK*** AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN LAKELAND
641 W 6TH STREET
LAKELAND, FL 33805
Rent: $850/month
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Plenty of parking with street access in the front and rear of home. Affordable monthly rent and 3 bedrooms! PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by Vermont LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $950, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on contents of application, an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one months rent may apply. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE3272121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 W. 6th St. have any available units?
641 W. 6th St. has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 641 W. 6th St. currently offering any rent specials?
641 W. 6th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 W. 6th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 641 W. 6th St. is pet friendly.
Does 641 W. 6th St. offer parking?
Yes, 641 W. 6th St. does offer parking.
Does 641 W. 6th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 W. 6th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 W. 6th St. have a pool?
No, 641 W. 6th St. does not have a pool.
Does 641 W. 6th St. have accessible units?
Yes, 641 W. 6th St. has accessible units.
Does 641 W. 6th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 W. 6th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 641 W. 6th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 W. 6th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
