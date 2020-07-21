Rent Calculator
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6217 Vintage Drive
6217 Vintage Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6217 Vintage Drive, Lakeland, FL 33809
Vineyard
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
6217 Vintage Drive Available 07/01/19 6217 Vintage Drive - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Lakeland on a culdesac remodeled kitchen. Nice fenced yard.
(RLNE4960472)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6217 Vintage Drive have any available units?
6217 Vintage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
Is 6217 Vintage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6217 Vintage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 Vintage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6217 Vintage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeland
.
Does 6217 Vintage Drive offer parking?
No, 6217 Vintage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6217 Vintage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6217 Vintage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 Vintage Drive have a pool?
No, 6217 Vintage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6217 Vintage Drive have accessible units?
No, 6217 Vintage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 Vintage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6217 Vintage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6217 Vintage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6217 Vintage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
