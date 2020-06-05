Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
611 E CHARLES STREET
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM
1 of 8
611 E CHARLES STREET
611 East Charles Street
No Longer Available
Location
611 East Charles Street, Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake Morton Historic District
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Location, location!! Great downtown spot, close to all things and activities in Lakeland! 3BR, 2BA beautiful open floor plan with fenced and paved back courtyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 611 E CHARLES STREET have any available units?
611 E CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 611 E CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 611 E CHARLES STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 611 E CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
611 E CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 E CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 611 E CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeland
.
Does 611 E CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 611 E CHARLES STREET offers parking.
Does 611 E CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 E CHARLES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 E CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 611 E CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 611 E CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 611 E CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 611 E CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 E CHARLES STREET has units with dishwashers.
