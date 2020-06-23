608 West 4th Street, Lakeland, FL 33805 Paul A Diggs
Huge 4 Bedroom Home on Corner Lot - Huge 4/1 Home in Central Lakeland, Boasts new flooring new paint huge kitchen with big laundry room, fully fenced yard with mature landscaping along new central Heat/AC
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 w 4th St have any available units?
608 w 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 608 w 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
608 w 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 w 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 w 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 608 w 4th St offer parking?
No, 608 w 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 608 w 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 w 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 w 4th St have a pool?
No, 608 w 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 608 w 4th St have accessible units?
No, 608 w 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 608 w 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 w 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 w 4th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 608 w 4th St has units with air conditioning.