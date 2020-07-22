All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:54 AM

605 Gilmore Ave

605 North Gilmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

605 North Gilmore Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801
Parker Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
605 Gilmore Ave Available 11/20/19 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN LAKELAND - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN LAKELAND
605 GILMORE AVENUE
LAKELAND, FL 33801
Rent: $895/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Recently repainted, cozy home in Lakeland. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by J. Burns. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $995 and administration fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE4874906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Gilmore Ave have any available units?
605 Gilmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 605 Gilmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
605 Gilmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Gilmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Gilmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 605 Gilmore Ave offer parking?
No, 605 Gilmore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 605 Gilmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Gilmore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Gilmore Ave have a pool?
No, 605 Gilmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 605 Gilmore Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 605 Gilmore Ave has accessible units.
Does 605 Gilmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Gilmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Gilmore Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Gilmore Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
