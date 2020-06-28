All apartments in Lakeland
Lakeland, FL
5478 Limestone Ln
5478 Limestone Ln

Lakeland
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5478 Limestone Lane, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5bath townhome - Property Id: 34172

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5bath townhome located in Cobblestone Landing, with easy access to the I-4 and shopping centers and restaurants. The home offers the perfect layout for the entire family, recently remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, and a master suite with walk-in closet! The home also features wood floors, new lights and fans, brand new carpet in the bedroom, stainless steel appliances, a large closet in the hallway, side patio, and no side neighbors (corner property). The neighborhood also has a community pool, recreation facility, as well as 24 hour security.
Call today to schedule a visit and more details.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/34172p
Property Id 34172

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5138642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5478 Limestone Ln have any available units?
5478 Limestone Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5478 Limestone Ln have?
Some of 5478 Limestone Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5478 Limestone Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5478 Limestone Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5478 Limestone Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5478 Limestone Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 5478 Limestone Ln offer parking?
No, 5478 Limestone Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5478 Limestone Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5478 Limestone Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5478 Limestone Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5478 Limestone Ln has a pool.
Does 5478 Limestone Ln have accessible units?
No, 5478 Limestone Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5478 Limestone Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5478 Limestone Ln has units with dishwashers.
