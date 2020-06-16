All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated April 19 2020 at 6:19 PM

5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD

5460 River Rock Road · (863) 804-2969
Location

5460 River Rock Road, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful townhouse in a gated community with 2 BR/2.5BA plus an office. Located in North Lakeland less than a minute from I-4 for easy commuting to Tampa/Orlando. Downstairs you will find the spacious living room and separate dining room, beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, a half bath, and screened patio with additional storage closet. Located upstairs are the master bedroom/bath, guest bedroom and bath + office/study. Rent includes use of the community pool and grounds maintenance. HOA Requires additional $50 screening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD have any available units?
5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD have?
Some of 5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD offer parking?
No, 5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD has a pool.
Does 5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
