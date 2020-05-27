All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated January 13 2020 at 7:49 PM

5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE

5404 Fieldstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5404 Fieldstone Drive, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in the gated Cobblestone landing community. This home is in move in ready condition. The ground floor boasts wood laminate floors, living and dining room, open kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar, half bath downstairs. All the bedrooms are upstairs with carpet flooring, washer and dryer included, The community features include pool, gate and lawn care. This home is minutes to I4, easy access to Tampa or Orlando. This home is available for immediate occupancy.

An additional $75 HOA application fee and $200 security deposit must be paid upon approval with our company

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE have any available units?
5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE have?
Some of 5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5404 FIELDSTONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

