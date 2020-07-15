All apartments in Lakeland
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD

5381 River Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

5381 River Rock Road, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful townhouse in a gated community with 2 BR/2.5BA plus an office. Located in North Lakeland less than a minute from I-4 for easy commuting to Tampa/Orlando. Downstairs you will find the spacious living room and separate dining room with wood laminate flooring, beautiful kitchen with cherry finish cabinets and granite counter tops, a half bath, and screened patio with additional storage closet. Located upstairs are the master bedroom/bath, guest bedroom and bath + office/study. Rent includes use of the community pool and grounds maintenance. HOA Requires additional $50 screening. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD have any available units?
5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD have?
Some of 5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD offer parking?
No, 5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD has a pool.
Does 5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5381 RIVER ROCK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
