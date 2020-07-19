All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated March 19 2019

525 Robson St.

525 West Robson Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 West Robson Street, Lakeland, FL 33805

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ADORABLE 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House with WATER, SEWER, TRASH, AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED!!! This home features laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen is spacious and features tons of cabinetry and storage. The bedrooms are spacious and there's also washer/dryer hookup in the back patio area. It's conveniently located near town, Memorial Highway, US-98, Polk Pkwy, I-4, making it an easy commute to anywhere you would need to go! Call today to schedule a viewing! It won't last long!***Electric Bill must be below $150/month. If over, tenant responsible for the overage***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Robson St. have any available units?
525 Robson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Robson St. have?
Some of 525 Robson St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Robson St. currently offering any rent specials?
525 Robson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Robson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Robson St. is pet friendly.
Does 525 Robson St. offer parking?
Yes, 525 Robson St. offers parking.
Does 525 Robson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Robson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Robson St. have a pool?
No, 525 Robson St. does not have a pool.
Does 525 Robson St. have accessible units?
No, 525 Robson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Robson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Robson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
