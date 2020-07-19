525 Robson St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ADORABLE 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House with WATER, SEWER, TRASH, AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED!!! This home features laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen is spacious and features tons of cabinetry and storage. The bedrooms are spacious and there's also washer/dryer hookup in the back patio area. It's conveniently located near town, Memorial Highway, US-98, Polk Pkwy, I-4, making it an easy commute to anywhere you would need to go! Call today to schedule a viewing! It won't last long!***Electric Bill must be below $150/month. If over, tenant responsible for the overage***