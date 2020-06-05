All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 524 Pinewood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
524 Pinewood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

524 Pinewood Ave

524 Pinewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

524 Pinewood Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33815
Central Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3a0db2c0b3 ----
For your convenience text us during business hours at 863-510-5965. We Are Here For You!

This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex is located in South Lakeland off of Harden Blvd. It is located close to all of the area\'s amenities. $250 move in/administration fee due upon lease signing.

*If moving from out of state, please call about special requirements***

Renters insurance is required for all rentals.

MOVE IN AMOUNTS DUE ON OR BEFORE LEASE SIGNING: There is a $250 move in administration fee due upon lease signing along with first full month\'s rent and security deposit. Renters insurance required with pets as well as pet rent and fees.

QUALIFICATIONS: To see what qualifications are needed or a list of guidelines we follow when processing applications, please see our website www.allcountypolk.com/available-rentals/rental-guidelines

Please note, while our Franchise Site may flow out to many different ?For Rent? sites, it will not post our listings on Craigslist. Please be aware of scammers. All of our available listings are properly marketed on our managed website, www.allcountypolk.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Pinewood Ave have any available units?
524 Pinewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 524 Pinewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
524 Pinewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Pinewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 Pinewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 524 Pinewood Ave offer parking?
No, 524 Pinewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 524 Pinewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Pinewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Pinewood Ave have a pool?
No, 524 Pinewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 524 Pinewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 524 Pinewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Pinewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Pinewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Pinewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 524 Pinewood Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymsLakeland Apartments with Pools
Lakeland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Lakeland

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus