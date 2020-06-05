524 Pinewood Ave

Amenities



Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex is located in South Lakeland off of Harden Blvd. It is located close to all of the area\'s amenities. $250 move in/administration fee due upon lease signing.



*If moving from out of state, please call about special requirements***



Renters insurance is required for all rentals.



MOVE IN AMOUNTS DUE ON OR BEFORE LEASE SIGNING: There is a $250 move in administration fee due upon lease signing along with first full month\'s rent and security deposit. Renters insurance required with pets as well as pet rent and fees.



