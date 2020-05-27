All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 511 Carroll Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
511 Carroll Ave
Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:07 AM

511 Carroll Ave

511 Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

511 Carroll Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33815
Central Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed 1 bathroom for rent with a newly updated kitchen. Convenient Access to I-4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Carroll Ave have any available units?
511 Carroll Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Carroll Ave have?
Some of 511 Carroll Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Carroll Ave currently offering any rent specials?
511 Carroll Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Carroll Ave pet-friendly?
No, 511 Carroll Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 511 Carroll Ave offer parking?
Yes, 511 Carroll Ave offers parking.
Does 511 Carroll Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Carroll Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Carroll Ave have a pool?
No, 511 Carroll Ave does not have a pool.
Does 511 Carroll Ave have accessible units?
No, 511 Carroll Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Carroll Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Carroll Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus