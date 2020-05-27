Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 511 Carroll Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
511 Carroll Ave
Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:07 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
511 Carroll Ave
511 Carroll Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
511 Carroll Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33815
Central Avenue
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed 1 bathroom for rent with a newly updated kitchen. Convenient Access to I-4.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 511 Carroll Ave have any available units?
511 Carroll Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 511 Carroll Ave have?
Some of 511 Carroll Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 511 Carroll Ave currently offering any rent specials?
511 Carroll Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Carroll Ave pet-friendly?
No, 511 Carroll Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeland
.
Does 511 Carroll Ave offer parking?
Yes, 511 Carroll Ave offers parking.
Does 511 Carroll Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Carroll Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Carroll Ave have a pool?
No, 511 Carroll Ave does not have a pool.
Does 511 Carroll Ave have accessible units?
No, 511 Carroll Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Carroll Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Carroll Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810
Similar Pages
Lakeland 1 Bedrooms
Lakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with Gym
Lakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Riverview, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Winter Park, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Maitland, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Four Corners
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
Rollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus