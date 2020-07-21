Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
506 DUCHESS DRIVE
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
506 DUCHESS DRIVE
506 Duchess Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
506 Duchess Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803
Imperial
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom/2 bathroom convenient central location near shopping, dining, and activities. Newly updated kitchen with all new appliances. Two car garage with opener.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 506 DUCHESS DRIVE have any available units?
506 DUCHESS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 506 DUCHESS DRIVE have?
Some of 506 DUCHESS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 506 DUCHESS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
506 DUCHESS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 DUCHESS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 506 DUCHESS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeland
.
Does 506 DUCHESS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 506 DUCHESS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 506 DUCHESS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 DUCHESS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 DUCHESS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 506 DUCHESS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 506 DUCHESS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 506 DUCHESS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 506 DUCHESS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 DUCHESS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
