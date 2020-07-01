All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

4924 PILGRIM LANE

4924 Pilgrim Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4924 Pilgrim Lane, Lakeland, FL 33810

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3/1 home in North Lakeland available now! Features tile flooring & carpet in bedrooms, inside utility, and a bonus family room. This home is situated on a corner lot with convenient location to shopping, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 PILGRIM LANE have any available units?
4924 PILGRIM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4924 PILGRIM LANE have?
Some of 4924 PILGRIM LANE's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 PILGRIM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4924 PILGRIM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 PILGRIM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4924 PILGRIM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 4924 PILGRIM LANE offer parking?
No, 4924 PILGRIM LANE does not offer parking.
Does 4924 PILGRIM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4924 PILGRIM LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 PILGRIM LANE have a pool?
No, 4924 PILGRIM LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4924 PILGRIM LANE have accessible units?
No, 4924 PILGRIM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 PILGRIM LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4924 PILGRIM LANE has units with dishwashers.

