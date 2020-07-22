Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
441 HIGH VIEW LANE
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:58 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
441 HIGH VIEW LANE
441 High View Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
441 High View Lane, Lakeland, FL 33803
Cleveland Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH, NEAR SOUTH YMCA AND KELLY REC. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 441 HIGH VIEW LANE have any available units?
441 HIGH VIEW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
Is 441 HIGH VIEW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
441 HIGH VIEW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 HIGH VIEW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 441 HIGH VIEW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeland
.
Does 441 HIGH VIEW LANE offer parking?
No, 441 HIGH VIEW LANE does not offer parking.
Does 441 HIGH VIEW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 HIGH VIEW LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 HIGH VIEW LANE have a pool?
No, 441 HIGH VIEW LANE does not have a pool.
Does 441 HIGH VIEW LANE have accessible units?
No, 441 HIGH VIEW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 441 HIGH VIEW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 HIGH VIEW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 441 HIGH VIEW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 HIGH VIEW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
