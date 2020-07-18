All apartments in Lakeland
4205 Old Road 37
Last updated July 16 2020 at 8:00 PM

4205 Old Road 37

4205 Old Highway 37 · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

4205 Old Highway 37, Lakeland, FL 33813

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
This gorgeous 2/2 condo features laminate flooring. Inside Laundry room with Washer and Dryer (Not warranted). Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Living/Dining Combo. Each bedroom has their own bathroom. Private screened porch. Community has tennis courts and community pool. Sorry- Owner is requesting NO Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 Old Road 37 have any available units?
4205 Old Road 37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4205 Old Road 37 have?
Some of 4205 Old Road 37's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 Old Road 37 currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Old Road 37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Old Road 37 pet-friendly?
No, 4205 Old Road 37 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 4205 Old Road 37 offer parking?
No, 4205 Old Road 37 does not offer parking.
Does 4205 Old Road 37 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4205 Old Road 37 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Old Road 37 have a pool?
Yes, 4205 Old Road 37 has a pool.
Does 4205 Old Road 37 have accessible units?
No, 4205 Old Road 37 does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Old Road 37 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 Old Road 37 does not have units with dishwashers.
