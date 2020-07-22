419 LAKE BONNY DRIVE E

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Centrally located over 1/2 ACRE. 4 bedroom 3 bath home with lake front view of Lake Bonny. Family Room has a wall of windows to enjoy the lake view. Large screened lanai and 2 car garage. Close to Downtown Lakeland and Southeastern College campus.