Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
4139 OLD ROAD 37
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4139 OLD ROAD 37
4139 Old Highway 37
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4139 Old Highway 37, Lakeland, FL 33813
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly painted interior, tile through out, 2 bedroom 1 bath, inside laundry, screened patio, eat in kitchen, all new kitchen appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4139 OLD ROAD 37 have any available units?
4139 OLD ROAD 37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4139 OLD ROAD 37 have?
Some of 4139 OLD ROAD 37's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4139 OLD ROAD 37 currently offering any rent specials?
4139 OLD ROAD 37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4139 OLD ROAD 37 pet-friendly?
No, 4139 OLD ROAD 37 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeland
.
Does 4139 OLD ROAD 37 offer parking?
No, 4139 OLD ROAD 37 does not offer parking.
Does 4139 OLD ROAD 37 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4139 OLD ROAD 37 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4139 OLD ROAD 37 have a pool?
No, 4139 OLD ROAD 37 does not have a pool.
Does 4139 OLD ROAD 37 have accessible units?
No, 4139 OLD ROAD 37 does not have accessible units.
Does 4139 OLD ROAD 37 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4139 OLD ROAD 37 has units with dishwashers.
Similar Pages
Lakeland 1 Bedrooms
Lakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with Gym
Lakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Riverview, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Winter Park, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Maitland, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Four Corners
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
Rollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus