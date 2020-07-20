3823 Woodburn Loop N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3/2 in SE Lakeland Available NOW! - Well kept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Easy access to the Polk Parkway! Great school zones and in a safe established neighborhood. Call Keith McDonald's office for showing information & requirements. 863-777-8069



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



