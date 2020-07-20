3823 Woodburn Loop N.

Amenities
Spacious 3/2 in SE Lakeland Available NOW! - Well kept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Easy access to the Polk Parkway! Great school zones and in a safe established neighborhood. Call Keith McDonald's office for showing information & requirements. 863-777-8069
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau
(RLNE5039619)