Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
3643 MADBURY CIRCLE
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3643 MADBURY CIRCLE
3643 Madbury Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3643 Madbury Circle, Lakeland, FL 33810
Hampton Hills South
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable home in pristine condition. Move in ready. Fenced back yard. Great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3643 MADBURY CIRCLE have any available units?
3643 MADBURY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3643 MADBURY CIRCLE have?
Some of 3643 MADBURY CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3643 MADBURY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3643 MADBURY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 MADBURY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3643 MADBURY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeland
.
Does 3643 MADBURY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3643 MADBURY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3643 MADBURY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 MADBURY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 MADBURY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3643 MADBURY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3643 MADBURY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3643 MADBURY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 MADBURY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3643 MADBURY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
