All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 3258 BELLFLOWER WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
3258 BELLFLOWER WAY
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:22 AM

3258 BELLFLOWER WAY

3258 Bellflower Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3258 Bellflower Way, Lakeland, FL 33811
Carillon Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3/2 executive home is located in a gated community at Carillon Lakes. This home features large living room dining room combo. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar granite counter top gas stove 2 refrigerator's Laundry room with top of the line washer and dryer. storage. Master bedroom with master bath, walk in shower 2 large walk-in closets, garden tub, His and her sinks. The second bedroom can be used as an office. Its located right off the living room. The third bedroom is at the front of the home with plenty of privacy . The two car garage has a full workshop and has plenty of room for two cars. There is a large screened Lanai that extends the entire length of this home. You can access it from the living room, master bedroom, or off the kitchen. Great for entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3258 BELLFLOWER WAY have any available units?
3258 BELLFLOWER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3258 BELLFLOWER WAY have?
Some of 3258 BELLFLOWER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3258 BELLFLOWER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3258 BELLFLOWER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3258 BELLFLOWER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3258 BELLFLOWER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 3258 BELLFLOWER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3258 BELLFLOWER WAY offers parking.
Does 3258 BELLFLOWER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3258 BELLFLOWER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3258 BELLFLOWER WAY have a pool?
No, 3258 BELLFLOWER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3258 BELLFLOWER WAY have accessible units?
No, 3258 BELLFLOWER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3258 BELLFLOWER WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3258 BELLFLOWER WAY does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus