3258 BELLFLOWER WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage walk in closets microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3/2 executive home is located in a gated community at Carillon Lakes. This home features large living room dining room combo. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar granite counter top gas stove 2 refrigerator's Laundry room with top of the line washer and dryer. storage. Master bedroom with master bath, walk in shower 2 large walk-in closets, garden tub, His and her sinks. The second bedroom can be used as an office. Its located right off the living room. The third bedroom is at the front of the home with plenty of privacy . The two car garage has a full workshop and has plenty of room for two cars. There is a large screened Lanai that extends the entire length of this home. You can access it from the living room, master bedroom, or off the kitchen. Great for entertainment.