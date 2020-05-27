Great location. Near of banks, restaurants, university, etc. Clean & beautiful studio with assigned parking area & open patio. Half mile of Lake Hunter. Its required an application fee of $50 dollars for adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 CRESAP STREET have any available units?
306 CRESAP STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 CRESAP STREET have?
Some of 306 CRESAP STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 CRESAP STREET currently offering any rent specials?
306 CRESAP STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.