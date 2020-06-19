All apartments in Lakeland
2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:07 PM

2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE

2961 Sanctuary Circle · (863) 646-6688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2961 Sanctuary Circle, Lakeland, FL 33803
Grasslands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3432 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
ABSOLUTELY PRISTINE and impossible to duplicate at this price. Gorgeous customized home in The Sanctuary at Grasslands affords the elegance and lifestyle you want in a comfortable living plan. From the moment you enter through the private gated courtyard you are certain that something special awaits. The spacious open greatroom adjacent to a chefs kitchen complete with natural gas cooktop, convection oven & microwave combo, upgraded granite countertops and wrap-around breakfast bar for casual dining adjacent to the spacious breakfast nook overlooking the screen enclosed lanai and water feature beyond. There is a separate wetbar for entertaining or just mixing that evening beverage adjacent to the elegant formal dining room that accommodates the larger dining tables so popular today. A sumptuous master suite has all the space you need, a beautiful view and spa inspired bathroom and walk-in closet complete with vanity area. Not to be outdone, the second and third bedrooms (each with a private bathroom) comprise their own section of the home. And it doesn't stop there as the utility room is a thing of beauty and functionality. The oversized garage even has a mini-split AC to keep it comfortable year round if that is your choice. Best of all The Sanctuary is located deep inside the Grasslands Golf & Country club with its 24 hour guard gate & resort style living every single day. Convenient to shopping, dining, medical and entertainment facilities and easy access to the Polk Parkway & I-4 beyond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE have any available units?
2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE have?
Some of 2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
