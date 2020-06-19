2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

ABSOLUTELY PRISTINE and impossible to duplicate at this price. Gorgeous customized home in The Sanctuary at Grasslands affords the elegance and lifestyle you want in a comfortable living plan. From the moment you enter through the private gated courtyard you are certain that something special awaits. The spacious open greatroom adjacent to a chefs kitchen complete with natural gas cooktop, convection oven & microwave combo, upgraded granite countertops and wrap-around breakfast bar for casual dining adjacent to the spacious breakfast nook overlooking the screen enclosed lanai and water feature beyond. There is a separate wetbar for entertaining or just mixing that evening beverage adjacent to the elegant formal dining room that accommodates the larger dining tables so popular today. A sumptuous master suite has all the space you need, a beautiful view and spa inspired bathroom and walk-in closet complete with vanity area. Not to be outdone, the second and third bedrooms (each with a private bathroom) comprise their own section of the home. And it doesn't stop there as the utility room is a thing of beauty and functionality. The oversized garage even has a mini-split AC to keep it comfortable year round if that is your choice. Best of all The Sanctuary is located deep inside the Grasslands Golf & Country club with its 24 hour guard gate & resort style living every single day. Convenient to shopping, dining, medical and entertainment facilities and easy access to the Polk Parkway & I-4 beyond.