2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE

Amenities
ABSOLUTELY PRISTINE and impossible to duplicate at this price. Gorgeous customized home in The Sanctuary at Grasslands affords the elegance and lifestyle you want in a comfortable living plan. From the moment you enter through the private gated courtyard you are certain that something special awaits. The spacious open greatroom adjacent to a chefs kitchen complete with natural gas cooktop, convection oven & microwave combo, upgraded granite countertops and wrap-around breakfast bar for casual dining adjacent to the spacious breakfast nook overlooking the screen enclosed lanai and water feature beyond. There is a separate wetbar for entertaining or just mixing that evening beverage adjacent to the elegant formal dining room that accommodates the larger dining tables so popular today. A sumptuous master suite has all the space you need, a beautiful view and spa inspired bathroom and walk-in closet complete with vanity area. Not to be outdone, the second and third bedrooms (each with a private bathroom) comprise their own section of the home. And it doesn't stop there as the utility room is a thing of beauty and functionality. The oversized garage even has a mini-split AC to keep it comfortable year round if that is your choice. Best of all The Sanctuary is located deep inside the Grasslands Golf & Country club with its 24 hour guard gate & resort style living every single day. Convenient to shopping, dining, medical and entertainment facilities and easy access to the Polk Parkway & I-4 beyond.