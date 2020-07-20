Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
2564 LADOGA DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:49 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2564 LADOGA DRIVE
2564 Ladoga Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2564 Ladoga Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home in sought after Bridgewater community. Minutes from I-4 and minutes to all shopping amenities. Community features fitness room, heated pool, playground area, fishing and lake access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2564 LADOGA DRIVE have any available units?
2564 LADOGA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Lakeland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2564 LADOGA DRIVE have?
Some of 2564 LADOGA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym.
Amenities section
.
Is 2564 LADOGA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2564 LADOGA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2564 LADOGA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2564 LADOGA DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lakeland
.
Does 2564 LADOGA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2564 LADOGA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2564 LADOGA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2564 LADOGA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2564 LADOGA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2564 LADOGA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2564 LADOGA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2564 LADOGA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2564 LADOGA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2564 LADOGA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
