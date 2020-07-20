All apartments in Lakeland
2564 LADOGA DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:49 AM

2564 LADOGA DRIVE

2564 Ladoga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2564 Ladoga Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home in sought after Bridgewater community. Minutes from I-4 and minutes to all shopping amenities. Community features fitness room, heated pool, playground area, fishing and lake access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2564 LADOGA DRIVE have any available units?
2564 LADOGA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2564 LADOGA DRIVE have?
Some of 2564 LADOGA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2564 LADOGA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2564 LADOGA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2564 LADOGA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2564 LADOGA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2564 LADOGA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2564 LADOGA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2564 LADOGA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2564 LADOGA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2564 LADOGA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2564 LADOGA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2564 LADOGA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2564 LADOGA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2564 LADOGA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2564 LADOGA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
