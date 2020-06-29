All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 2483 Caspian Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
2483 Caspian Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:50 PM

2483 Caspian Drive

2483 Caspian Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2483 Caspian Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This brand new home is simply dreamy with all the features and the expansive space that it offers! Be prepared to be impressed with the stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and best of all the chance to be able to be the first one to call this house home. The spacious living room features a plenty of natural light that enhances the openness of the room. The open lay out flows directly to the kitchen, where you can prepare your favorite meals with stainless steel appliances. Schedule your self-tour today to see why this home is definitely an ideal place to gather for making lasting memories. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. We look forward to hearing from you and for you to call this place located at Villages of Bridgewater in Lakeland, your new home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2483 Caspian Drive have any available units?
2483 Caspian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 2483 Caspian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2483 Caspian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2483 Caspian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2483 Caspian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2483 Caspian Drive offer parking?
No, 2483 Caspian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2483 Caspian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2483 Caspian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2483 Caspian Drive have a pool?
No, 2483 Caspian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2483 Caspian Drive have accessible units?
No, 2483 Caspian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2483 Caspian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2483 Caspian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2483 Caspian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2483 Caspian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus