Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
2468 LADOGA DRIVE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:35 AM

2468 LADOGA DRIVE

2468 Ladoga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2468 Ladoga Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful lake views are your's to enjoy in this spacious 1997SF, 4BR, 2BA single family home. Located in the Bridgewater community on the northside of Lakeland. The home has been freshly painted and new laminate flooring has been installed throughout. Open concept design, large kitchen with breakfast bar, Living room / Dining room combination, rear patio, and 2 car garage. Lawn care is included in the monthly rent. The amenities don't stop there, the community also offers a clubhouse, pool, playground and more. This one won't last long, call now for a "self showing" appointment. The rent is $1695 and the security deposit is $1750; total needed to sign a lease is $3445 plus $50 application fee per adult. PLEASE BEWARE, WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG'S LIST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2468 LADOGA DRIVE have any available units?
2468 LADOGA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2468 LADOGA DRIVE have?
Some of 2468 LADOGA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2468 LADOGA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2468 LADOGA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2468 LADOGA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2468 LADOGA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2468 LADOGA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2468 LADOGA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2468 LADOGA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2468 LADOGA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2468 LADOGA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2468 LADOGA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2468 LADOGA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2468 LADOGA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2468 LADOGA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2468 LADOGA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
