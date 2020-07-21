2468 LADOGA DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful lake views are your's to enjoy in this spacious 1997SF, 4BR, 2BA single family home. Located in the Bridgewater community on the northside of Lakeland. The home has been freshly painted and new laminate flooring has been installed throughout. Open concept design, large kitchen with breakfast bar, Living room / Dining room combination, rear patio, and 2 car garage. Lawn care is included in the monthly rent. The amenities don't stop there, the community also offers a clubhouse, pool, playground and more. This one won't last long, call now for a "self showing" appointment. The rent is $1695 and the security deposit is $1750; total needed to sign a lease is $3445 plus $50 application fee per adult. PLEASE BEWARE, WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG'S LIST.